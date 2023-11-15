Toyota grows its lineup today with the launch of the 2025 Crown Signia. The new hybrid-electric SUV from the automaker goes on sale next summer, joining the Crown sedan in the company's US portfolio.

The only powertrain available is Toyota's Hybrid Electric Vehicle system that pairs a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors. It has three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. Eco maximizes battery range and fuel efficiency, while Sport sharpens the throttle response. An EV Mode allows the Crown to travel on only electricity at low speeds for short distances.

Gallery: 2025 Toyota Crown Signia

10 Photos

The system produces 243 horsepower and returns 36 miles per gallon combined. Toyota makes its electronic all-wheel drive standard on the model with a rear-mounted electric motor powering the back wheels. It can tow up to 2,700 pounds and it has a continuously variable transmission.

Inside the cabin, the driver looks at a 12.3-inch customizable digital instrument cluster while another 12.3-inch screen on the dash serves as the infotainment system. Eight-way power driver and passenger seats are standard. The center console features a vertical wireless charger and three USB-C ports. Rear-seat passengers get two ports, two dedicated air vents, two cup holders, and seatback pockets. Heated and ventilated seats are available.

Toyota will offer the Crown in two trims, XLE and Limited, with different wheels and seating materials. The XLE rides on multi-spoke, 19-inch black-accented two-tone alloys with fabric and SofTex-trimmed seats. The Limited has larger, 21-inch dark gray metallic alloy wheels and double-stitched leather-trimmed seats.

The Crown's interior features bronze-finished trim on the dashboard, steering wheel, and center console. The tunes pump through a six-speaker sound system on the XLE and an 11-speaker JBL Premium setup in the Limited, which has a subwoofer. When down, the 60/40 second-row fold-flat seats provide a six-and-a-half-foot-long cargo space accessible via the hands-free power liftgate.

Toyota will offer the SUV in five colors: Storm Cloud, Finish Line Red, Oxygen White, Black, and Bronze Age. Inside seating colors are Saddle Tan or Black, available in both grades.

The new model comes standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes pre-collision with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert with steering assist, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, road sign assist, automatic high beams, and more. An optional Advanced Technology Package with lane change assist and panoramic view monitor is available for the Limited.

Toyota says the 2025 Crown Signia will begin reaching dealers next summer. We expect pricing information closer to the crossover's on-sale date. The Crown Signia will give Toyota 19 electrified models in its US lineup.