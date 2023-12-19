Arnold Schwarzenegger is famous for his musclebound physique and his starring roles in iconic 1980s action movies like The Predator, The Terminator, and Commando. Given his super-tough on-screen reputation, it only makes sense for him to drive a similarly rugged vehicle. Now, you can buy one of his mean machines because Barrett-Jackson is selling a custom Mercedes-Benz Unimog formerly owned by the Governator.

This 1977 Unimog U1300 SE pickup received a complete restoration and upgrade in 2012 from the German model specialist Merex. The truck features an improved interior with leather-trimmed seats and a rear-view camera system for making the rig more usable on the road. There's also a Blaupunkt stereo. Plus, Schwarzenegger's signature is on the center of the dashboard, so you can prove to friends that this vehicle really belonged to him.

Gallery: Arnold Schwarzenegger Mercedes Unimog Auction

11 Photos

The exterior looks suitably stout thanks to the big front brush bar with spotlights attached. There are additional lamps in the bumper. If things go south while you're on the trail, there's a winch to help you out of sticky situations. The cargo bed has a roll bar, rear-facing lighting, and a bench with seatbelts for hauling extra people.

Power comes from a turbodiesel 6.4-liter inline-six engine that reportedly makes 320 horsepower. The auction listing indicates the truck has a five-speed manual. Four-wheel drive, 22-inch wheels, and chunky 445/65 tires should provide plenty of traction if you need to escape the Predator in a jungle. There's even air suspension.

Arnold's Autograph

Schwarzenegger didn't keep his custom Unimog very long. People reportedly saw him driving it around Santa Monica, California, in 2012. However, the truck was for sale by 2014 and was available again in 2016.

Barrett-Jackson will sell Schwarzenegger former Unimog with no reserve at its Scottsdale, Arizona, auction from January 20 through 28. The sale will include a folder with pictures, documentation, and certifications for the truck. Buy it and get a feeling of total recall while imagining you're Schwarzenegger behind the wheel.