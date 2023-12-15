Electric cars have long been perceived as heavy, big, and boring machines focused on sustainability rather than fun behind the wheel. The prevailing stereotype suggests that electric vehicles lack the thrill and excitement that comes with traditional sports cars. However, the Carice TC2, an electric sports car hailing from the Netherlands, shatters these preconceptions. Weighing in at a mere 1,300 pounds (590 kilograms) in base form, the TC2 proves that driving pleasure and environmental consciousness can coexist.

That niche machine is featured in one of Fully Charged’s latest episodes on YouTube and we have to admit we are already very intrigued by the overall concept behind the car. The design draws inspiration from iconic sports vehicles of the past, notably resembling the classic Porsche 550 Spyder. However, what sets the TC2 apart is that it is not a restomod or a kit car – this electric sports car is meticulously designed and built from the ground up, embodying a fusion of classic aesthetics and modern ingenuity.

Beneath the sleek exterior lies an electric powertrain. You are probably expecting massive amounts of power to reach that wheels but the truth is the TC2 has a rear-mounted electric motor with just 56 horsepower. A 31.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack provides electric energy, which is enough for a range of up to 186 miles on a single charge.

Other important specs? No power steering, no ABS, no brake assist of any kind, no traction control, and no beeping safety systems. 0-60 time? No one really cares to know as the TC2 isn’t about straight-line acceleration but about the pure joy of driving a lightweight and nimble sports car. Let’s just say it’s quick enough to make you giggle.

What’s Fully Charged’s verdict? "Completely unassisted braking and steering feels so refreshing," while the fact that it is "so small" and light makes it comfortable enough for everyday use. Plus, there's enough storage space behind the two seats.