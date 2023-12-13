You might remember the wild take on the Radford Motors Type 62-2 with a massive front splitter and similarly huge rear wing from this year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Now, you can own one... as long as you're willing to pay at least $1 million and get in line for the 12-unit production run.

Radford calls this version the Type 62-2 Track Car Edition, and as the name implies, this is not a road-legal vehicle. Compared to the street car, the body is about nine inches wider, and a full carbon-composite monocoque sits underneath. These changes also bring revisions to the subframes, underbody design, and suspension geometry. The machine weighs just 1,898 pounds, meaning the enormous aerodynamic elements should keep the car stuck to a race course.

Like the Pikes Peak racer, the Type 62-2 Track Car comes with a mid-mounted 3.5-liter supercharged V6 that pumps out 710 horsepower. The power goes to the rear wheels via a paddle-shift sequential gearbox. There's also an upgraded cooling system. Radford figures it can reach 60 miles per hour in 2.2 seconds and a 160-mph max speed, which sounds like plenty of fun for a track day.

"Our Pikes Peak-winning car this year was the first example of our new Type 62-2 Track Edition car," former Formula One driver and Radford cofounder Jensen Button said in a statement. "A single-seat weapon born to tame the mountain."

Radford is treating each Track Car Edition as an individual commission. This means buyers can decide on things like having one or two seats and picking a left- or right-hand drive layout. The company is even willing to work with customers to compete with their vehicles at specific events like Pikes Peak or the Goodwood Hill Climb.

Radford debuted the road-legal Type 62-2 (above) in 2021 and finished pre-production testing later that year. Its shape takes inspiration from the Lotus Type 62 race car from the late 1960s and uses some components from the modern Evora. Buyers can get a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 in 430-, 500-, or 600-hp outputs, depending on the trim level. Six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch gearboxes are available. Rather than using side mirrors, cameras on fender-mounted stalks give the driver a view outside the vehicle. Production is limited to just 62 examples.