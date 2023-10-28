The Ferrari 499P brought the Italian brand an outright win at the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans – a feat the company hadn't accomplished since 1965. The new 499P Modificata opens up the opportunity to drive a revised version of this race-bred machine on the track for a limited group of customers.

The 499P Modificata is a version of the race car that's not for competition. This allows Ferrari to tweak the machines in ways the Le Mans rules don't allow. For example, the electric motor on the front axle can now run at lower speeds rather than only above 118 miles per hour (190 kilometers per hour) under the FIA regulations. This setup means the drivers can take advantage of the all-wheel-drive system more often.

Ferrari also adds a "Push to Pass" system. Pressing a button behind the steering wheel unlocks an additional 161 horsepower (120 kilowatts) for 7.0 seconds as long as the driver applies full throttle. This increases the powertrain's max output to 858 hp (640 kW) for a brief period rather than the usual 697 hp (520 kW).

Smaller tweaks to the Modificata include revisions to the engine and driveability maps. The traction control logic and new start-assist logic are also among the tweaks.

The powertrain also consists of a mid-mounted 3.0-liter V6 engine, which Ferrari derives from the 296 GT3 race car. The mill is a stressed member of the car's chassis rather than sitting in a subframe. The powerplant sends the output to a seven-speed sequential gearbox.

The 499P Modificata has a cabin straight out of the Le Mans racer. There's just a single seat in there with the same ergonomics as the competition machine.

The 499P Modificata inaugurates Ferrari's new Sport Prototipi Clienti program. It lets the automaker take care of logistics, track-side assistance, and maintenance so customers can show up and drive.

For now, Ferrari is not saying how many examples of the 499P Modificata it plans to make or what each example costs. Expect the price to drive a modified Le Mans winner to be quite hefty, though.