The Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro has debuted for wealthy motorsport enthusiasts looking to hit the track. But not necessarily those who want to go racing. Prices start at the equivalent of $509,545 (479,000 euros).

The Pro uses the existing Mercedes-AMG GT2 as a starting point. The new variant gains a Push2Pass system that temporarily boosts the output from the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 to 739 horsepower (551 kilowatts), versus the standard 697 hp (520 kW) during normal driving. The sequential six-speed transmission has modified gear ratios.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT GT2 Pro

13 Photos

The GT2 Pro also receives a set of four-way adjustable shock absorbers, whereas the existing track machine uses three-way tunable pieces. Mercedes tweaks the aerodynamics for the new model by adding larger endplates to the rear wing.

All of the GT2 Pros come with a matte gray body with teal stripes. The 18-inch wheels have a matching color scheme. The body's carbon-fiber elements receive a bright finish. In the cabin, a varnish over the center console gives it a bluish hue. Air conditioning keeps drivers comfortable during a track session. For safety, the car comes with a carbon safety cell, a five-point harness, safety nets, a fire extinguisher, and an extraction hatch on the roof.

Buyers get an array of track-focused accessories, too. Puma supplies a racing suit, gloves, shoes, and even competition underwear – just in case. There's also a Bell helmet with a Mercedes-AMG GT2 Pro design.

Mercedes offers several options for customers looking for more amenities. A passenger safety cell means a second occupant can ride along on the track. There are also available seat and helmet cooling and a drinking system. Buyers can even arrange for instruction from a member of the Mercedes-AMG Driver Pool.

While the GT2 Pro isn't race-legal as delivered, buyers can downgrade it to be legal for competition. Customers even get priority access for entering the AMG Racing Series events.

The AMG GT2 and Pro aren't the only track car variants for this Mercedes sports coupe. In August, the automaker introduced the GT3 Edition 55 in a limited edition of just five units. The model didn't have FIA homologation for competition, so the company pushed the 6.3-liter V8 to 650 hp – around 100 hp more than the regular GT3. The company charged roughly $620,000 (625,000 euros) for them.

Mercedes possibly has a high-performance, road-legal AMG GT on the horizon. The Concept E Performance featured an electric motor on the rear axle, in addition to the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. The automaker said the system's total output was over 800 hp.