Lamborghini has been keeping a secret. During the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June, a new variant of the Urus set a course record for a production-spec SUV. The performance-focused machine covered the 156-turn mountain road in 10 minutes and 32.064 seconds. A Bentley Bentayga held the title since 2018 by clocking a time of 10:49.902.

"The decision to test ourselves at Pikes Peak reflects the Lamborghini spirit of 'expect the unexpected' and demonstrates the outstanding performance of the new Urus model to be presented shortly," said Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr.

The record-breaking Urus used a twin-turbo V8. The Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires were an evolution of the rubber on the current model. It had a modified interior with a roll cage, a racing seat with a six-point harness, and a fire extinguishing system.

Pirelli test driver Simone Faggioli was behind the wheel of this Urus during its record-setting run. In 2018, he achieved the quickest time for a rear-wheel-drive vehicle up the mountain.

Lamborghini confirms this new Urus variant debuts in August. The timing fits with the brand's plan to premiere two versions of the crossover and Huracan derivative during the month.

One of the new Urus models is reportedly the refreshed Evo model. Spy shots tell us that the styling tweaks include new vents in the hood and rear fenders. It allegedly continues to use the current 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with the possibility of having a higher output.

The other Urus debuting in August is more of a mystery. One possibility is that Lamborghini might show the SUV with a plug-in hybrid, which we know is coming from spy shots. Alternatively, we might see the high-performance ST-X variant.

We should see at least one and maybe even both of these new Urus models during the many events that make up Monterey Car Week.

The Urus is a major moneymaker for Lamborghini. In the first half of 2022, the company delivered 5,090 vehicles worldwide of which 61 percent of those were the SUV. In the 2021 full-year results, the Urus was the brand's bestseller with 5,021 deliveries, representing 59.74 percent of all sales.