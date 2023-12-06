We're accustomed to seeing some wild creations from the folks at Manhart, but this custom Mercedes-Benz V-Class isn't one of them. Say hello to the Manhart V 350, a seven-seat minivan that adds some external fizz with a body kit, lowered suspension, and a bit more punch under the hood. And no, you can't buy it in America.

What does Manhart do to this V-Class, specifically? You'll first notice an AMG aesthetic on the outside. That's due to the body kit from TopCar Design that includes a new lower fascia with large corner intakes. It seems to borrow heavily from team AMG, but there are plenty of small details that add to the makeover. The hood is new, replacing the largely flat panel with a double-domed lid. There's a very subtle lip spoiler on the fascia, and upgraded LED lights.

Gallery: Manhart V 350 Mercedes V-Class MPV

24 Photos

Moving rearward you'll find side skirts and fender extensions that give the van a more aggressive stance. There's a diffuser in the updated rear fascia, and sticking with the AMG theme you'll find quad exhaust tips exiting the rear. And because we're talking about Manhart, all of the add-ons are made from carbon fiber.

One might think aesthetic upgrades are enough for a custom minivan, but there are mechanical changes to this people mover, too The body kit contributes to its lowered look, but it's also lower for real – one inch to be specific, courtesy of H&R springs. It rides on 20-inch double-spoke wheels, and there's a bit more power going to them.

Manhart installs a tune to the van's modest twin-turbocharged diesel engine, bumping output to 280 horsepower and 431 pound-feet of torque. It won't set the Autobahn on fire, but we reckon it's enough to comfortably cruise down unrestricted stretches at speeds easily above 100 mph.

Manhart doesn't mention pricing for such an upgrade, but in a world full of decked-out SUVs, we're just happy to see a van getting some love in the aftermarket world.