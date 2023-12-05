Toyota believes sports cars with combustion engines can get a new lease on life by switching to hydrogen, and Audi might be working on a stronger RS E-Tron GT.

This is AM Drive, Motor1's daily look at the news you need before you get in your car.

Toyota Argues Hydrogen Could Be The Savior Of ICE Sports Cars

The FT-Se concept is a window in Toyota's electric performance future but that doesn't mean the internal combustion engine is on its last legs. Gazoo Racing manager Masahito Watanabe told Autocar an all-battery lineup is not the ultimate goal since zero emissions can be achieved with hydrogen. Lest we forget the GR Yaris and GR Corolla have already been turned into hydrogen-fueled race cars while sticking to their turbocharged three-cylinder engines.

"We still think the internal combustion engine has some potential and, as we do so, we will of course be trying to comply with all the applicable rules according to the regions in each country. But we don't want to give up. It's not over just yet, because if you look at the internal combustion engine, there's still hydrogen combustion that can be a part of that zero-emission lineup, so I think that's going to continue."

However, Watanabe admitted there is one big hurdle. The GR boss recognized the current charging infrastructure for hydrogen fuel cell cars such as the Mirai is "woefully insufficient." Consequently, Toyota is aware it doesn't make sense to sell hydrogen-fueled combustion cars for the time being. He does believe there is a glimmer of hope hydrogen could (eventually) catch on in Europe, the United States, and Japan.

The Audi RS E-Tron GT Could Pack As Much As 750 Horsepower

2023 Audi RS E-Tron GT Review

35 Photos

Audi is working on a mid-cycle update for the E-Tron GT lineup and there could be more power on the way for the range-topping version. While the design of the electric performance sedan will largely stay the same, the dual motor setup might be upgraded to deliver a combined 750 hp. The higher output would match the Taycan Turbo S, but with Porsche working on an even hotter version of its sporty EV, Zuffenhausen is probably still going to have the ultimate version.

The Audi RS E-Tron GT facelift is reportedly coming out in late 2024 with about 113 hp more than today's version. Aside from the extra oomph and subtle design changes, the British magazine alleges Audi will implement a next-generation infotainment system adapted from the forthcoming Q6 E-Tron.