A previous generation Kia Sportage owner returned his SUV to the dealership after four theft incidents, and tuning firm Irmscher unveils a one-off police-themed VW ID. Buzz.

Kia Sportage Owner Tired Of Thefts Returns Car To Dealer

Frustrated by a string of unfortunate incidents with his Kia, Behrouz Alimoradi took a drastic step to express his exasperation. Fox 13 News reports that, following the theft of his Kia in Federal Way earlier this week, Alimoradi endured the additional blow of all the windows being smashed when the car was recovered. After dealing with four separate incidents involving the same vehicle in just two years, and pouring thousands of dollars into repairs, Alimoradi decided he had reached his breaking point.

The disgruntled owner took matters into his own hands, delivering the stolen and battered Kia to the dealership where he originally purchased it and opting to embark on a four-hour journey back home on foot. Fox 13 News reached out to the dealership for comment, but an employee cited legal constraints preventing them from discussing the situation.

Irmscher Unveils Police-Themed Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Marking the commencement of the Essen Motor Show, the Tune it! Safe! initiative is unveiling a distinctive police-themed van for the first time in cooperation with a renowned tuning company. The Volkswagen ID. Buzz from the gallery below is fitted with Hankook tires and an exclusive tuning package from Irmscher. The safety initiative highlights roadworthy and compliant automobile tuning.

The Irmscher ID.Buzz police edition boasts a uniquely designed front apron, seamlessly integrating an Irmscher front spoiler lip to enhance the vehicle's character. Skillfully integrated side skirts and a rear apron attachment, coupled with an aerodynamic roof spoiler, contribute to a more dynamic appearance. The electric bus rides on a lowered suspension and striking Irmscher wheels in Hydra-Star design.

