Before McLaren began building its own road cars, it collaborated with Mercedes on the SLR. The pair never made many over the model's eight years of production, but they did introduce a roadster version in the middle of its run. One such example, believed to be the only convertible with Special Order Yellow from the factory, is for sale in the UK.

The SLR is like new, with just 61 miles (98 kilometers) on the odometer. That's quite remarkable for a car that's over a decade old. The car pairs its bright yellow body with a Panama Red-Black fabric soft top, which hides an interior with carbon-fiber bucket seats, a two-tone steering wheel, and black trim. The seats, finished in Classic 300 SL Red and Silver Arrow leather, feature SLR embossing and black contrast stitching.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster For Sale

7 Photos

Nineteen-inch light alloy wheels with the asymmetric "Turbine" design conceal the red brake calipers. Under the hood is a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine that produces 617 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque, which was quite a lot of power over a decade ago. It also has a CD changer so that you can play your retro tunes.

The SLR Roadster cost $570,000 when it was new, and this yellow one comes with the purchase invoice, the receipt, and the automaker's Certificate of Conformity. McLaren made just over 2,000 SLRs from 2003 to 2010, with only 520 of them being convertibles.