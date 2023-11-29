The Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster double cab pickup truck is now in production at the company’s facility in Hambach, France. More importantly, the first examples for the United States will be shipped early next year, just a few months after the first Grenadier SUVs were delivered to North American customers. The first to receive the truck will be the clients in Europe, while customers in Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Middle East can expect shipments shortly after.

Named after the senior military officer responsible for supply and distribution, the five-seat double cab Quartermaster was developed alongside the Grenadier Station Wagon. Both vehicles share the same production line in Hambach, which was acquired by Ineos from Mercedes-Benz in January 2021. This is the place where Daimler used to produce Smart cars.

"The start of production for our second model line is another extremely exciting and important milestone for Ineos," the manufacturer's chief executive Lynn Calder said. "As part of the final sign-off process, I drove a late prototype in both Spain and the African bush and it’s unbeatable off-road, combining the rugged capability and refined performance of the Station Wagon with the enormous load bay that can carry a huge amount of kit and cargo."

The Quartermaster shares key features with the Station Wagon, including a full box-section ladder frame chassis, heavy-duty solid beam axles, a two-speed transfer case, and up to three locking differentials. The truck, however, boasts greater load-carrying versatility, making it a more suitable choice for those seeking rugged performance combined with practicality.

Powering both models is a choice of BMW 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder gasoline or diesel engines, coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF. It's important to note, however, that the US only gets the gas motor.

Ineos’ expansion into the North American market has already seen the production of Grenadier SUV for the region. The first US-spec vehicle, a Belstaff Fieldmaster edition in Scottish White, rolled off the line in September and so far, the company has received about 7,000 orders for the US market alone. Deliveries started this month and Canada will follow suit in January. US pricing starts at $71,500.