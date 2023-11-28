Porsche is more than just a carmaker. Over the years, the company has worked on a variety of other products, including bicycles, skis, and even tractors. This skibob coming up for auction through RM Sotheby's is one of the weirdest things ever to wear the German brand's badge.

Skibobbing is a winter activity that combines sledding and skiing. Riders straddle a frame that looks like a bicycle but has a pair of tandem-mounted skis instead of wheels. Folks then go down a slope on this vehicle. Leaning left and right allows for steering.

Gallery: Arova Porsche 212 Skibob RM Sotheby's Auction

9 Photos

Porsche partnered with skibob maker Arova to introduce the model 212 in 1970, according to a previous RM Sotheby's sale. The model has a particularly sleek look because rather than having an exposed frame like most skibobs, this one has an enclosed, polyfoam body. Aluminum struts with Suspa brand shocks attach to fiberglass skis. For extra stability, the rider is also supposed to wear a pair of short skis.

Having a body gives the Porsche 212 the useful ability to fold up for more accessible transportation to the hills. The struts collapse to bring the skis flush with the exterior. The seat opens on a hinge to reveal space for the handlebars and its shaft. The total package weighs around 30 pounds. According to another listing, the condensed size was just right to fit under the hood of a Porsche 911 at the time.

RM Sotheby's expects this Porsche skibob, available without reserve, to bring $6,000 to $8,000 during the December 1-2 auction. The auction house sold one previously for $8,400 in 2020, while auction site P-Car Market got $6,898 for an example in 2022.