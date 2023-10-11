The year 2023 marks a significant milestone for Porsche, as the company celebrates its 75th anniversary. Coinciding with this occasion, the Frankfurt Book Fair is also celebrating its 75th edition, making it the perfect platform for the automaker to showcase its rich history through a series of captivating book releases.

Porsche's Edition Porsche Museum publishing house has collaborated with various publishers to create a range of books that delve into the brand's legacy and its iconic models. One of the highlights is the official anniversary book, Driven by Dreams – 75 Years of Porsche Sports Cars, which takes readers on a journey through Porsche's history, with inspiring stories, insights from Porsche CEO Oliver Blume and Head of Design Michael Mauer, and a glimpse into the brand's future as it looks forward to the year 2048 and the 100th anniversary of Porsche.

Gallery: Porsche 75th anniversary book collection

12 Photos

Additionally, the illustrated book Artifacts explores the Porsche DNA through carefully selected objects from the company's storerooms. This large-format book offers a unique perspective on Porsche's history, revealing the stories behind each exhibit.

For those seeking a chronological overview of Porsche's journey, Porsche Chronik presents the eventful history of the company in both German and English versions. It covers the company's beginnings in 1931, the birth of the first Porsche sports car in 1948, and the celebrations of the anniversary year 2023.

A biography of Ferry Porsche, available again in both German and English, offers a deep dive into the life of the visionary founder of the company. As CEO and Chairman of the Supervisory Board, he played a pivotal role in shaping Porsche into a world-leading sports car manufacturer. Lastly, Porsche enthusiasts can explore the extended and revised fourth edition of Porsche 911 x 911, which celebrates the 60th birthday of the iconic 911. This edition, available in five languages, showcases the story of the beloved sports car through photos, drawings, and advertisements from the company archive.

