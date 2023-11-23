Since its debut, the Genesis GV70 has been one of Hyundai Motor Group’s most luxurious products. Even though the brand is already working on a refreshed version of the crossover, it is by no means an old vehicle. Before the facelifted model is ready to be launched, Genesis is breaking new ground in the off-road segment with the debut of an overlanding GV70 designed and built in cooperation with off-road specialists Delta. For now, it's just a concept, though.

Created to celebrate Delta’s 40th anniversary, the GV70 Project Overland is a prototype that turns the luxury crossover into a much more capable machine without going into deep chassis modifications. Thanks to a suspension upgrade, however, the vehicle now sits almost two inches higher from the ground and has a wider stance coming from the set of 18-inch Classic B Rugged black wheels equipped with Continental ATR tires. This setup sits under extended wheel arches.

Gallery: Genesis GV70 Project Overland

15 Photos

Further enhancing the off-road look is a set of additional PIAA lights mounted onto the roof, as well as Baja Style lights integrated into the grille. For those who prioritize carrying essential gear for their adventures, there’s a specially designed roof rack that offers secure attachment points.

Enthusiasts and curious onlookers alike are invited to experience the GV70 Project Overland firsthand at the Essen Motor Show in Germany between December 1 and 10. Interestingly, you can find the concept displayed at the Continental booth.

As for the facelifted GV70 we mentioned earlier, we expect the crossover to receive a refreshed front fascia with new G90-like headlights and an updated radiator grille on the combustion-powered models. Other visual changes seem likely and there might also be improvements inside the cabin. The larger and more expensive GV80 is rumored to receive a giant 27-inch OLED curved screen and it will be interesting to see whether the smaller model will also be upgraded with a new dashboard layout.