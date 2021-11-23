The latest creation from Legacy Classic Trucks is this 1947 Dodge Power Wagon restomod. It's even for sale if you can come up with the $400,000 asking price.

The truck retains the classic look of the original but has overhauled mechanicals. Under the hood, there's a Cummins 4BT 3.9-liter four-cylinder diesel, and Legacy Classic Trucks tunes the mill by adding a compound-turbocharging setup and higher-flowing fuel injectors. This results in an output of 250 horsepower (187 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (814 Newton-meters) of torque.

The original engine in this era of Power Wagon was a 3.77-liter (230-cubic-inch) L-Head inline-six making 94 hp (70 kW) and 185 lb-ft (251 Nm).

The Legacy Classic Trucks Power Wagon uses a New Venture 4500 five-speed manual gearbox that runs through an Atlas transfer case with a 100:1 ratio low range and then to tough 14-bolt axles. An ARB compressor operates the air lockers and can refill the tires.

The builder claims the updated truck can cruise comfortably at 80 miles per hour (129 kilometers per hour). There's also "more than enough torque for industrial-grade hauling and towing," according to Legacy Classic Trucks. Although, we aren't sure who's going to drop $400,000 for this rig and then use it as a work vehicle.

The cabin keeps much of the style from the original truck. The new equipment is operated through sealed marine rocker switches.

Dodge introduced the Power Wagon in 1946 as a civilian version of one of the trucks it supplied the military during World War II. With various tweaks, production for the US lasted until 1968.

As its name implies, Legacy Classic Trucks specializes in creating restomods of old-school SUVs and pickups. The company's offerings include an updated 1981-1986 Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler with a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 and a 1955-1959 Chevy NAPCO pickup with either a 5.3-liter Vortec V8 or LS3.