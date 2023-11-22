Your car can make a million horsepower, but it doesn't matter in a drag race if you can't transmit it to the road. This battle between an all-wheel-drive Honda Civic wagon making 834 horsepower against a stock Audi RS5 is proof.

The Civic is the product of the tuner Bisimoto. The original 108-hp, 1.6-liter four-cylinder is gone, replaced by a turbocharged 2.4-liter engine. Power gets to all four wheels through a five-speed sequential gearbox.

The RS5 has Audi's familiar twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 that makes 444 hp and 442 pound-feet. An eight-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox routes the output to the brand's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

While the Civic makes an impressive 834 hp, it struggles in the drag race. The car has lots of grip off the line, causing the engine to bog. Then, there's a while before the powerplant is making peak boost, which lets the Audi score an easy victory.

During the second run, the driver tries to launch at higher revs, causing the tires to spin, resulting in yet another loss. With more time behind the wheel, a person could figure out a better way to get off the line, but this Civic seems like a tricky vehicle to learn how to pilot quickly.

The two cars also race from a roll, and the results are fascinating. From 30 miles per hour, the Honda makes a ton of noise, but the Audi's instant response means an early lead. Then, the Civic driver shifts into fourth gear, causing the machine to rocket ahead to earn a win.

A second run from 50 mph finally shows the Civic's strengths, as it's able to score an easy victory against the Audi.

With nearly 400 hp more than Audi and less weight, you'd expect the Honda to accomplish runaway victories in every race. However, its turbocharged engine seems to prioritize peak output instead of a broad powerband. When not on boost, there's sound and fury but limited acceleration.