Honda on Friday issued a recall for nearly a quarter-million vehicles built between 2015 and 2020 over a defect that can cause serious engine damage.

The recall affects certain Hondas powered by the company's V6 engine. Namely, the Pilot for model years 2016, 2018, and 2019, as well as Ridgelines for model years 2017 and 2019. Odysseys from 2018 and 2019 are also affected. There are a couple of Acuras named as well, specifically the 2015-2020 TLX and the 2016-2020 MDX.

Honda says that due to a manufacturing defect in the engine's crankshaft, a bearing for the connecting rod (the piece of metal that connects the piston to the crankshaft) can exhibit premature wear and eventually seize. The company claims incorrect settings of equipment used at the factory were used during production, resulting in engine parts that were out of spec, leading to the failures.

Some warning signs, Honda says, include strange engine noises, stalling, decreased power, and a check engine light. The company estimates that just one percent of the cars recalled will actually require repairs. A Honda representative told Motor1 that dealers will inspect affected models free of charge, which will require some engine disassembly. And since we're talking about important bits in the bottom of the engine, that could take some time.

Honda says it plans to contact owners of recalled vehicles via mail starting on January 2. If you think your Honda or Acura might fall under this recall, we suggest going to the NHTSA's website and punching in your VIN.