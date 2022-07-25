Listen to this article

There’s no shortage of brand-new, ready-made campers, travel trailers, and motorhomes available today. But the new Wolf Rigs Patton demonstrates that not everything has to be all new when it comes to building the best RV out there. The company has turned the classic Hummer H1 into a beastly overlanding vehicle that can fit a queen-size bed, a spacious shower, and more.

The overlanding vehicle features an all-aluminum frame and shell. The back of the rig opens to reveal a massive storage area that houses various vehicle accessories. A ladder, a large spare tire, a propane tank, and more are accessible from the back. The Hummer features 16 inches of ground clearance and has a new drivetrain.

The camper has many of the creature comforts you’d expect to find in the latest RV builds. The shower is located at the back of the rig and is also home to the company’s patented hideaway toilet. It can disappear into the wall, creating more standing room in the residential-size shower, which is surprisingly large.

Wolf Rigs places the bed at the front of the vehicle, sitting over the Hummer’s front seats. There’s ample headroom for passengers, in-ceiling lighting, a skylight, windows in the loft, and a queen-size bed that should comfortably sleep two. The RV’s design turns the RV into a tri-level, with the cab, bedroom, and living quarters on different levels.

The RV has an L-shaped lounge area at the front and ample counter space on either side of the vehicle. One side features the two-burner stove top while the other houses the sink. It looks like the rig features a slide-out fridge and freezer combination. There’s storage underneath the counters and shelving on either side of the bathroom.

The Wolf Rigs Patton demonstrates what kind of overlanding vehicle the company can create. The Hummer H1 is an automotive icon and is more than suitable for overlanding work. It’s famous for its go-anywhere attitude, and now you can bring the family for a weekend away.