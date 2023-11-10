We talked about the partnership between Ford and Volkswagen just earlier today when our spy photographers caught a prototype of a new electric crossover from the American company, which will ride on the MEB platform. Another fruit of this cooperation can be seen in the gallery attached to this article. This is a prototype of the next-generation VW Transporter, which will be a rebadged and slightly reengineered version of the new Transit Custom.

From the front, this test vehicle looks a lot like the Multivan T7, which is Volkswagen’s passenger van based on its own MQB platform. The two models share many components in the front fascia, but the sidelines and the rear end are reminiscent of the new Transit Custom. The similarities also include the vertical taillights at the back, which appear to have different internal graphics compared to the Ford van.

Gallery: 2025 VW Transporter spy photos

13 Photos

This shouldn’t really come as a surprise considering that the Blue Oval company will provide the platform and powertrains for the new Transporter. The Transit Custom is available with a selection of diesel engines with outputs of 109 horsepower (81 kilowatts), 134 hp (100 kW), 148 hp (110 kW) or 168 hp (125 kW). If you want a Transporter with a plug, the PHEV version will combine a 2.5-liter gasoline-fueled engine running on the Atkinson cycle, an electric motor, and an 11.8-kWh battery.

A fully electric version is also on the cards. It will share its powertrain with the E-Transit Custom with either 135 hp (100 kW) or 217 hp (160 kW). Regardless of the output, both versions come with the same 74-kWh battery pack for a WLTP-certified range of up to 236 miles (380 kilometers) on a single charge. The pack supports DC fast charging at up to 125 kilowatts.

As a final note, it’s worth pointing out that this particular prototype features some sort of electrification. That’s evident by those yellow stickers on the hood and the rear hatch, meaning this is either a fully electric van or a plug-in hybrid one.