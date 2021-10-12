In July this year, we had our first encounter with the next-generation Ford Tourneo Connect in the form of spy photos, showing a camouflaged prototype. However, even the disguise wasn’t able to hide the fact that the new commercial vehicle from the Blue Oval will essentially be a rebadged and slightly redesigned version of the Volkswagen Caddy.

Now, approximately three months later, the new van is ready to make its official debut before going on sale in Europe in early 2022, with customer deliveries set to follow in the spring.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Tourneo Connect

19 Photos

The biggest design change between the Caddy and the Tourneo Connect is at the front where the Ford gets a wider and more pronounced radiator grille, flanked by headlights with integrated C-shaped LED daytime running lights. Customers will be able to choose from a total of three trim levels - Sport, Titanium, and Trend, and there’s also an Active model with additional body cladding and distinctive design tweaks. Ten exterior colors will be available at launch.

If the cabin looks familiar to you, that’s because it basically mimics the interior of the new Caddy with its minimalistic center console layout. The HVAC and audio system controls are integrated into the infotainment system and Ford doesn’t even mention the word SYNC in its press release, which means the new Tourneo Connect uses Volkswagen’s infotainment software. As standard, the entry-level model comes equipped with an 8.25-inch screen, while the Titanium, Sport, and Active models are fitted with a larger 10-inch display. Optionally available also is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Under the hood, the engines are again shared with the new Caddy. This means the selection includes a 1.5-liter turbocharged gas engine with 115 horsepower (85 kilowatts) and a 2.0-liter diesel in two power tunes, with 122 hp (90 kW) and 102 hp (75 kW). While Ford calls these units EcoBoost and EcoBlue, respectively, these are essentially Volkswagen’s TSI and TDI four-cylinder engines.

All models are fitted as standard with a six-speed manual gearbox, while optionally available is a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. For the first time in history, the Tourneo Connect will be offered with an all-wheel drive for the more powerful diesel with a manual gearbox.