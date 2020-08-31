Hide press release Show press release

Dodge Announces Pricing for 2021 Dodge Charger Model Lineup

2021 Dodge Charger Lineup Starts at U.S. MSRP of $29,995; New 797-horsepower Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Starts at U.S. MSRP of $78,595 (excluding destination), Delivering Ultimate in High-performance, Comfort and Road-ready Confidence as World’s Only Four-dour Muscle Car

2021 Dodge Charger lineup starts at a U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $29,995 and is unrivaled when it comes to sheer horsepower, available all-weather capability on V-6 models, overall interior roominess, performance options and packages and unique heritage design cues that Dodge//SRT customers count on in the world's only four-door muscle car (all prices exclude destination)

2021 Dodge Charger Scat Pack starts at a U.S. MSRP of $41,095, offering the most horsepower per dollar of any sedan in the industry with its best-in-class naturally aspirated 485-horsepower 392 cubic-inch HEMI® V-8 engine

With 10 more standard horsepower than last year, the 717-horsepower Charger SRT Hellcat, powered by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, starts at a U.S. MSRP of $69,995

The new 797-horsepower 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, with the most powerful production V-8 engine, a quarter-mile elapsed time of 10.6 seconds and a top speed of 203 miles per hour (mph), starts at a U.S. MSRP of $78,595:

The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye features the aggressive Widebody, introduced on the Charger SRT Hellcat in 2020 as standard, with integrated fender flares that add 3.5 inches of width over the wider wheels and tires

The innovative, award-winning SRT Power Chiller™, standard on the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, lowers the intake air temperature, improving performance

Dealer orders for the 2021 Dodge Charger open in September with initial deliveries to Dodge//SRT dealerships are scheduled to begin in early 2021

August 31, 2020, Auburn Hills, Mich. - Continuing in the pursuit of power and performance, Dodge//SRT announces pricing for the new 2021 Charger lineup with a starting U.S. manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $29,995. New for 2021, the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye — the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world — has a starting U.S. MSRP of $78,595 (all prices exclude destination).

“As America’s only four-door muscle car, the 2021 Dodge Charger does what no other sedan does – delivers power, performance, all-wheel-drive (AWD) capability and the ability to carry the family or friends,” said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “And for about $100 per horse, you get the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world with the new 797-horsepower Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye.”

The 2021 Dodge Charger lineup delivers a range of performance-driven powertrain options for every modern muscle-car customer. The SRT models create the halo for the entire 2021 Dodge Charger lineup, which offers a full range of powerful engine options designed to meet the wants and needs of a wide range of Dodge performance enthusiasts looking for a four-door sedan. In addition to the new Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye with its 797-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V-8, the Charger lineup includes:

The supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine on the Charger SRT Hellcat has increased standard output to 717 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque

The 392 cubic-inch HEMI V-8 engine on the Charger Scat Pack, which offers the most horsepower per dollar of any sedan in the industry, boasting a best-in-class naturally aspirated 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque

The legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 on the Charger R/T, which delivers 370 horsepower and 395 lb.-ft. of torque

The award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6, which delivers up to 30 mpg on SXT and GT and up to 27 mpg on SXT AWD and GT AWD models paired with the segment’s most advanced AWD system:

Up to 300 horsepower and 264 lb.-ft. of torque is standard on Charger SXT AWD, GT and GT AWD models thanks to a unique cold-air induction system, sport-tuned exhaust and engine calibration

Standard 292 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque on SXT RWD

In addition to the new Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, Charger AWD models get an upgrade for 2021 with new 20-inch wheels delivering a confident muscle car look year-round. The 20-inch by 8-inch wheels finished in Satin Carbon are standard on the Charger GT AWD and available on the SXT AWD. The 20-inch wheels are finished in Black Noise when equipped with the popular Blacktop Package.

The Charger is unrivaled when it comes to sheer horsepower, available all-weather capability on V-6 models, overall interior roominess, performance options and packages, and unique heritage design cues that Dodge//SRT customers count on in the world's only four-door muscle car.



2021 MODEL U.S. MSRP

Charger SXT $29,995

Charger SXT AWD $33,595

Charger GT $31,995

Charger GT AWD $34,995

Charger R/T $36,995

Charger Scat Pack $41,095

Charger Scat Pack Widebody $46,595

Charger SRT Hellcat $69,995

Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye $78,595

All prices exclude $1,495 destination charge

Dealer orders for the 2021 Dodge Charger open in September with initial deliveries to Dodge//SRT dealerships scheduled to begin in early 2021.

Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye

The heart of the new 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye comes from the limited-production 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. With the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI high-output V-8, the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye cranks out 797 horsepower at 6,300 rpm and 707 lb.-ft. torque at 4,500 rpm mated to the quick-shifting TorqueFlite HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles.

Internal changes to the transmission in the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye include an upgraded torque converter. The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye’s torque converter delivers an 18 percent increase in torque multiplication when compared with the standard Charger SRT Hellcat.

Like its Demon brethren, the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye’s engine has 25 major component upgrades, including a larger supercharger, strengthened connecting rods and pistons, high-speed valve train, fuel injection system and improved lubrication system.

The Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is unmistakably Dodge, featuring the aggressive, planted Widebody, standard, with 3.5 inches of added width paired with its wider wheels and tires. New, wider 20-by-11-inch Lightweight Carbon Black wheels ride on wide Pirelli 305/35ZR20 tires. The Pirelli 305/35ZR20 all-season performance tires are standard; three-season tires are also available.

Beyond its menacing stance, the newly designed performance hood on the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye looks even more sinister and provides maximum air intake to the supercharged power plant from the functional hood scoop to boost power. This hood takes full advantage of the SRT Hellcat Redeye’s air intake system and is sealed to the air box.

The front fascia on the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye includes the mail-slot grille, providing for additional cool air to travel into the radiator to help maintain ideal operating temperature even in the hottest conditions. Side sills connect the front and rear fascias to help amplify the integrated design.

Dodge continues to push the limits of the world’s only four-door muscle car with results, including:

World’s fastest mass-produced sedan with a top speed of 203 mph

Quickest production Charger ever with a quarter-mile elapsed time (ET) of 10.6 seconds at 129 mph

Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye runs 1.2 seconds faster than the Charger SRT Hellcat on a 2.1-mile road course, equal to about 7 car lengths after one lap

Dodge is the official sponsor of the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Chandler, Arizona, where guests get behind the wheels of the fastest street-legal cars in the world with professional instruction and time on the track. Customers who buy a new SRT model, including the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat and Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, receive one full-day session as part of the Dodge//SRT Package and have the opportunity to learn how to get the optimum performance from their new vehicles in a controlled environment. For more information, visit dodgegarage.com/track-experience.