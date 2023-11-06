Quarterly statements are not the most interesting documents one can read but they do rarely contain some gems hiding in plain sight. Such is the case with Ford and its lengthy press release about how it fared in Q3 2023. Ford Blue, the separate automotive division dedicated to vehicles with internal combustion engines announced in early 2022, is "rolling out new derivatives of its iconic nameplates."

The already unveiled Ranger Raptor and Mustang GTD are mentioned in the document, along with "new extensions of the Bronco and Maverick nameplates." Of course, Ford doesn't go into any details about these future derivatives, nor does it whether it's referring to the fullsize body-on-frame Bronco and/or the compact unibody Bronco Sport. It remains to be seen whether these new members will be limited-run special editions and/or permanent trim levels.

Ford Maverick ST Spy Photos

10 Photos

Spy shots of a street-oriented Maverick prototype might have depicted an ST version but those images (attached here) are already a year and a half old. It could still happen considering the small truck is based on the Focus, a model that Ford sadly isn't selling in the United States. Where available, the ST hot hatch is powered by a turbocharged 2.3-liter gasoline engine with 276 hp on tap or a 2.0-liter diesel rated at 187 hp.

It's unclear whether a Maverick Raptor is planned to slot above the Tremor that arrived for the 2023 model year. The jury is still out on whether a hybrid version with all-wheel drive is on the agenda. Speaking of electrification, we do know a plug-in hybrid is not on the agenda, per Ford spokesperson Mike Levine in an interview with Heatmap earlier this year.

Registered earlier this year with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the "Maverick Lobo" trademark could hint at a new version. The Blue Oval is no stranger to "Lobo" (Spanish for "wolf") since it uses this name for the F-150 sold in Mexico.