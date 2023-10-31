The 2023 edition of the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association kicks off today and Ford has a range of modified vehicles on display covering different segments of the market. The highlight has to be the new supercharger kit for the latest Mustang, though there are other equally interesting and important packages and concepts exhibited at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The seventh generation Mustang receives a healthy power boost courtesy of a 3.0-liter twin-screw supercharger kit available for every new Mustang equipped from the factory with a 5.0-liter V8. The kit also includes a new heat exchanger with a high-flow intercooler pump, new fuel injectors, an integrated intercooled air-bypass system, a 92-mm throttle body, a 120-mm dual air intake system, and dual high-flow filters. All the pieces of the puzzle can fit cars with both manual and automatic transmissions.

The automaker says the new kit comes with a three-year / 36,000-miles warranty. It will go on sale at the beginning of next year and a Dark Horse-specific kit will be launched in “the near future.” No pricing details are available for the time being but the brand promises a peak output of “at least 800 horsepower” for the regular Mustang GT.

For off-road enthusiasts, Ford has a range of accessories for some of its most popular SUV and truck models. The Ranger, for example, gets a concept package focused on overlanding adventures that includes an ARB overland suspension kit, new front and rear bumpers, and an onboard air compressor. If you want to spend the night in the wild, the additional Solis lights and a 47-liter refrigerator should come in handy.

The Bronco, in turn, receives a 2.0-inch lift kit from Bilstein, new 17-inch wheels with 35-inch off-road tires, and a new calibration for the 2.3-liter turbo engine. The kit will be available for the Bronco Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, and Outer Banks when fitted with the 2.3 EcoBoost.

Last but not least, Ford previews a wide range of vinyl wraps, which will be available for certain newer model year F-150, Mustang, Bronco, and Explorer vehicles. A total of 60 different colors and 3 finishes (gloss, satin, and matte) will be offered with customers being able to preview the final look of their desired model through an online configurator.

"Ford customers love to personalize the performance and appearance of their vehicles, especially Mustang, Bronco and Ranger. The Ford Performance parts packages we're debuting combine the latest design trends with aftermarket accessories engineered to work with these vehicles out of the box," Mark Wilson, Ford North America Vehicle Personalization manager, summarizes Ford’s cars on display at the 2023 SEMA.