So, you love cars? We do as well, and we're supremely grateful to all Motor1 readers for visiting our digital home and allowing us to make a living doing something we love. Hopefully, we can help return the favor.

Motorjobs.com is a fantastic resource for connecting car people with car jobs, featuring thousands of open positions in locations all around the globe. It's updated daily with new listings for virtually every facet of the automotive and related industries. We're talking engineering and electronics to marketing and sales, recruiting, logistics, and more. Browse by companies, employment type, positions, or search for a specific gig.

We can't list all 20,000 global jobs currently in the database, but we can share some interesting positions in the US that could be fun. Here are the top five automotive job postings we found for the week of November 5, in no particular order of coolness.

Location: Mahwah, New Jersey

This is a seven-month paid internship for college students either in a bachelor's or master's degree program. The job listing doesn't call for any car-specific experience, but tech students who like cars will probably run into a Jag or two during their tenure.

Location: Sparks, Nevada

A bachelor's degree and at least two years of recruiting experience are needed for this position, which will support the company's Gigafactory in Nevada by finding the right people to fill various roles.

Location: Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey

This business-focused position calls for someone with a bachelor's degree (MBA preferred) and at least three years of experience in the luxury automotive field. It involves implementing Ferrari North America's dealer development strategy, among other responsibilities.

Location: None Listed

This graphic design position isn't entry-level, but it's not advanced either. Specifically, you'll need a bachelor's degree and at least three years of experience. An eye for marketing and project coordination is also desired, as you'll design all kinds of things for print and online while working with a team.

Location: Remote

Yes, we are hiring! If you have at least five years of experience in the wild world of automotive journalism, there could be a spot for you on the masthead. Photography and video skills are pluses, and while this is a remote position, being near Detroit or Los Angeles will help.