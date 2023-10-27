So, you love cars? We do as well, and we're supremely grateful to all Motor1.com readers for visiting our digital home and allowing us to make a living doing something we love. Hopefully, we can help return the favor.

Motorjobs.com is a fantastic resource for connecting car people with car jobs, featuring thousands of open positions in locations all around the globe. It's updated daily with new listings for virtually every facet of the automotive and related industries. We're talking engineering and electronics to marketing and sales, recruiting, logistics, and more. Browse by companies, employment type, positions, or search for a specific gig.

We can't list all 25,000 global jobs currently in the database, but we can share some interesting positions in the US that could be fun. Here are the top five automotive job postings we found for the week of October 29, in no particular order of coolness.

Location: Camden, New Jersey

This position requires at least eight years of experience in the crazy world of communications and event planning, along with a bachelor's degree. It also calls for plenty of travel, but if you love cars and want to see new places, this could be an exciting ride.

Location: United States / Remote

A combination of sales experience along with a strong knowledge of classic and collector cars is mentioned as key for this position, which involves helping Hagerty clients buy, sell, and finance collector cars. The job can be worked anywhere in the United States, but Hagerty also lists several cities where some positions can be filled.

Location: Parsippany - Troy Hills, New Jersey

There's no specific mention of prior experience for this job, which will focus on the Jaguar Land Rover side of this auto group. You should know social media well, be a good writer, create and execute social media campaigns, and many other social-related functions.

Location: Tacoma, Washington

Museums are often a place to learn, and this position focuses on assisting with various education programs conducted at this museum. It's open to students over 18, and being a car museum, having an interest in the motoring world is a big plus.

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

This is a mid-level role with Porsche Consulting, Inc., calling for someone with a graduate degree and at least seven years of professional experience. Three of those years need to be focused on the business development world.