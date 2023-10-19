Earlier this month, Stellantis announced plans to hold the "Commercial Vehicles Ambition Day" on October 23 to outline its plans pretraining to vans and trucks. In the lead-up to the event scheduled for next Monday, the automotive conglomerate is announcing Stellantis Pro One – the new name of its light commercial vehicle (LCV) business unit. It bundles no fewer than six brands: Citroën, Fiat, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall.

Come Monday, Stellantis Pro will unveil a new van lineup for all six brands. Considering the Fiat Ducato has been spied testing recently, as shown below, we might get to see the updated large van and its many rebadged versions: Ram ProMaster, Opel Movano, Vauxhall Movano, Peugeot Boxer, and Citroën Jumper. Speaking of the ProMaster, Stellantis says the EV version will be officially introduced later this year.

Fiat Ducato facelift first spy photos

The newly founded business unit intends to launch four electrified pickups over the next two years. The Ram 1500 REV is one of them, along with a hydrogen-powered pickup. These future models are part of an updated lineup of vans and trucks in North America that will be gradually rolled out in the coming years. Stellantis Pro One is promising a greener lineup courtesy of a second-generation electric drivetrain with a longer range and the hydrogen fuel cell setup we mentioned earlier.

The LCV sector is of massive importance for Stellantis since it accounts for a third of its net revenues. It sold 1.6 million units last year, but LCV boss Jean-Philippe Imparato admits "we have still to do some homework" to beat Ford Pro. The head honcho went on to say the compact vans such as the Citroën Berlingo, Fiat Doblo, Peugeot Partner, Opel Combo, and Vauxhall Combo will all be renewed in 2024 when the midsize Opel Vivaro, Vauxhall Vivaro, Peugeot Expert, and the Fiat Scudo will be updated as well.