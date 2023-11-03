In the world of supercars, probably just a few names evoke the same level of admiration and envy as the Ferrari F50. The model is synonymous with speed, elegance, and prestige – and has always been since its introduction in 1995. When you add the name of a legendary rock-and-roll icon, Rod Stewart, to the mix, you have the makings of a truly exceptional story. This is the tale of a red Ferrari F50 that once belonged to the music legend and is now set to be auctioned.

Every Ferrari F50, with its race-derived naturally aspirated 4.7-liter V12 engine, is a true analog supercar. This particular car is even more special as it was delivered new to Rod Stewart. It was completed in 1996 and originally imported by Maranello Concessionaires Ltd in the UK. It was first registered in June 1997. Records indicate that the car made a brief sojourn to Dubai in 2002, only to return to the UK by 2007. Since then, it has had six previous owners, culminating with the current seller, who has cherished it for more than two and a half years.

Gallery: Ferrari F50 owned by Rod Stewart for sale

25 Photos

The odometer proudly displays a mere 10,998 miles from new. Notably, the car recently underwent an annual service and clutch replacement in August 2023, ensuring it remains in peak condition for its new owner. Furthermore, Ferrari Classiche certification for this F50, obtained in 2014, confirms that it retains its original matching-numbers engine and gearbox, adding to its authenticity and desirability.

The car underwent a period of modification when it was repainted in dark gray, and its seats were custom-retrimmed. However, during a partial restoration, it was returned to its original factory specification with paintwork performed by the renowned Zanasi Group, paving the way for its Classiche certification.

The fortunate buyer of this unique Ferrari F50 will receive not only the Classiche 'red folder' but also an extensive history file. It includes original registration documents showcasing the car's connection to Rod Stewart, a copy of the warranty book page assigned to the rock legend in June 1997, and a collection of previous maintenance records. A set of F50 lithograph prints, the F50 hard top and flight case, a boot bag, a suit carrier, rare F50 driver shoes, and two keys are also included with the sale, making it an exceptional package for any Ferrari enthusiast.

This piece of supercar and rock’n’roll history is currently listed for sale at Collecting Cars with nine days remaining until the end of the online auction. A total of eight bids have been made so far with the highest of them at £2,000,000 or $2,444,410 with the current exchange rates.