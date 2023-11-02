For off-road enthusiasts across America, the thrill of tackling rugged terrains and conquering challenging landscapes is a passion like no other. Now, Ford's Bronco Off-Roadeo is opening its doors to adventure seekers, offering an exciting Half-Day Adventure at four unique US locations. This experience allows participants to immerse themselves in the world of Bronco, navigating the wild with the guidance of expert trail guides. Whether you're a seasoned off-road pro or a beginner eager to embrace the wild, the Half-Day Adventure promises an unforgettable journey.

The new experience is a four-hour off-road quest filled with trail guide instruction. The best part? You don't need to own a Bronco to join the fun – a Bronco will be provided for your adventure. This abbreviated version of the classic 10-hour day experience is available to participants of all skill levels. The full 10-hour adventure, in turn, is offered as a complimentary benefit exclusively to new Bronco, Bronco Raptor, and Bronco Sport owners.

"While our Bronco owners have loved Off-Roadeo, we’ve been asked by non-owners how they could experience Bronco’s legendary off-road capabilities. The new Half-Day Adventure is a great way for those to be fully immersed in the Bronco brand and create an unforgettable memory," Matt Simpson, general manager for Ford Enthusiast Vehicles, expressed.

Ford’s Half-Day Adventure offers participants different experiences. For example, you can take the wheel of a Bronco and navigate challenging, rugged terrains, as well as specially designed training tracks. Alternatively, you can gain valuable insights into critical off-road skills such as selecting your line, throttle control, and maintaining traction to tackle even the trickiest trail obstacles.

The four-hour adventure starts at $795 per vehicle, which includes a driver and up to three guests. You can select one of the following locations - Mt. Potosi in Las Vegas; Moab, Utah; and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. For owners of any 2021 or newer Ford Bronco, 2021 or 2022 Bronco Sport Badlands or First Editions, any 2023 or newer Bronco Sport, and 2022 or newer Bronco Raptor, the full-day Bronco Off-Roadeo experience remains complimentary. Learn more at BroncoOffRoadeo.com.