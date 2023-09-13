The refreshed 2025 Cadillac CT5 debuted at this year's North American International Detroit Auto Show. No pricing is available yet, and the updated sedan goes on sale this spring. For now, the brand is only detailing the standard model. Information about the revised CT5-V and CT5-V Blackwing comes later.

The 2025 CT5 receives a subtle facelift. The front has a larger grille and a gloss black mesh pattern in the middle. Chrome accents outline the edges of the opening. New stacked rectangular headlights are on the outer corners. Updating the lamps forces a redesign of the accent lights, including adding a horizontal portion. Slight revisions to the lower fascia give the panel a more angular appearance.

Gallery: 2025 Cadillac CT5

7 Photos

The Sport model has a blacked-out grille with no chrome accents. It also has a different lower fascia with mesh that matches the upper opening. Black trim is around the windows.

Neither version receives styling changes to the tail. Cadillac adds the new colors Deep Space Metallic and Typhoon Metallic as additional-cost options.

Cadillac overhauls the CT5's interior by installing a curved 33-inch-diagonal LED display as a standard feature. It combines the instrument and infotainment functions and has a 9K resolution. The vehicle has Google Built-In, which includes Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play. The system also supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A 5G Wi-Fi hotspot is an optional upgrade.

The screen layout is customizable so that drivers can rearrange apps and icons. Plus, people can alter the information on the instrument cluster to fit their preferences.

A Driver Mode Selector has Tour, Sport, Snow/Ice, and a customizable MyMode settings. They alter elements like the steering response, engine sound, and brake feel.

The CT5 also has some new safety tech, and Super Cruise is optional. The sedan comes standard with blind-zone steering assist and intersection automatic emergency braking. Traffic sign recognition and intelligent speed assist are available.

There are no powertrain changes. A standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder makes 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Customers can upgrade to a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 with 335 hp and 405 lb-ft. Both engines connect to a ten-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is the base configuration, and all-wheel drive is an option.

Cadillac will build the 2025 CT5 at the Lansing Grand River Assembly facility in Michigan.