Despite the never-ending rise of crossovers, Kia continues to update its sedans with the same cadence. Yes, the unloved Stinger – which was technically a hatchback – is no more but there are still plenty of three-box offerings to choose from if you're not sold on SUVs just yet. Formerly known as the Optima, the K5 is getting a mid-cycle facelift nearly four years after the current fifth-generation model was officially unveiled.

For the sake of accuracy, you’re technically looking at the domestic version already on sale in South Korea but the global model is likely to be identical. Although many of Kia's recent facelifts have been surprisingly substantial, that's not the case here as the K5 hasn't changed all that much. It has redesigned headlights and taillights that follow the formula we’ve seen on recent EVs along with a new front bumper that has larger faux air vents.

2025 Kia K5 (South Korea)

41 Photos

At the rear, we're noticing new exhaust finishers on these cars that are not the sportier GT-Line. New alloy wheel designs in sizes from 16 to 19 inches are also part of the nip and tuck, along with a predominantly black version that gets rid of most metallic accents. Rounding off the list of novelties are the Wolf Gray and Moonscape Matte Gray body colors.

More significant changes have occurred inside the cabin where the dashboard has been updated to accommodate a pair of curved screens. In addition, the bulky gear lever is gone in favor of a small rotary selector. In the same area on the lower center console, Kia has added a fingerprint sensor. The 2025 K5 also gets high-resolution front and rear cameras that can record and save the footage. Other changes include a new head-up display, additional sound-deadening material, and greater support for over-the-air updates.

The Kia K5 is already available to order at home with a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter gasoline engine producing 160 hp, a turbocharged 1.6-liter unit with 180 hp, a 2.0-liter LPI (Liquid Propane Injection) rated at 146 hp, and a 2.0-liter hybrid with 152 hp from the combustion engine and another 38.6 kW from the electric motor.

Pricing kicks off at 27,840,000 won, which works out to about $20,500 at current exchange rates.