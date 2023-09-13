Hyundai just announced pricing on its compact Kona crossover. Redesigned for 2024, prices are up about $2,000 from 2023, starting at $24,435 for the base SE model, including a $1,335 destination fee. Going all in on the Limited costs $32,985 before options, while the N Line starts at $31,985.

Currently, the 2024 Hyundai Kona is available to order in the N Line and Limited trims, with the SE and SEL trims following later this fall. The new crossover is slightly larger than the outgoing 2023 model, with a 2.3-inch longer wheelbase, and is 5.7 inches longer overall. The new styling features a less pronounced front grille and headlights, while the back end gets restyled taillights and a revised decklid.

Inside the big change for the Kona are a pair of 12.3-inch screens, one mounted on the center console and one in front of the driver. Yet, there are still plenty of physical buttons for frequently used controls, which minimizes the complexity of the infotainment system. Other changes to the interior include front sets with a slimmer seat-back design to slightly increase rear legroom and a column-mounted shifter in place of one between the front seats.

Both four-cylinder engines carry over from the 2023 Hyundai Kona. The base power unit is a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. A turbocharged 1.6-liter motor is optional and puts out 190 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. In addition to the gasoline-powered models, Hyundai also debuted a new 2024 electric model, which will be available later this year.

Hyundai has been busy lately, launching a flurry of new models. In addition to the Kona, the automaker recently debuted refreshed versions of the Elantra and Sonata sedans and an all-new version of its Santa Fe SUV. It's also working on a N version of the all-electric Ioniq 5, which makes fake exhaust noise and packs upwards of 641 horsepower with a simulated eight-speed gearbox.