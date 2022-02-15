In the old days (like, two years ago), a new AMG model from Mercedes-Benz meant a bonkers engine with prolific boost and a properly nasty V8 soundtrack. Electric power is slowly replacing internal combustion, but with as much as 677 horsepower (505 kilowatts) available from two AMG-modified electric motors, the new Mercedes-AMG EQE doesn't really alter the familiar formula from Affalterbach. It's just a bit quieter.

Excessive power is still the focal point of AMG, and it's not just a case of upping the voltage. For starters, the AMG EQE gets standard-issue 4Matic+ all-wheel drive with dual motors, and they are modified by AMG with adapted windings, a specific inverter, and other electro-speak that makes them capable of greater output. In standard trim, the AMG-EQE makes a combined 617 hp (460 kW) and 701 pound-feet (950 Newton-meters) of instant torque, but the optional Dynamic Plus package adds a boost function that delivers the aforementioned 677 hp. Torque also increases to 738 lb-feet (1,001 Nm), though Mercedes says the boost is only temporary.

In the enhanced EQE, it's enough power to reach 60 mph in an estimated 3.2 seconds using Race Start mode and a 90.6-kWh battery. Without the boost, the electrified AMG still isn't a slouch with an estimated 0-60 time of 3.4 seconds. Thrust down low doesn't translate well to the top end, however, with a listed top speed of 137 mph in standard configuration. With the Dynamic Plus package, that speed bumps up to 149 mph which is certainly fast, but it won't slay the open stretches of German autobahn like its internal-combustion predecessors.

When it comes to suspension, AMG makes several changes to the EQE's four-link front and multilink rear setup, creating the AMG Ride Control+ system. Wheel carriers, suspension links, and sway bars are optimized for more rigidity. At the back, the rear axle carrier is connected to the body with stiffer bearing and lower clearances, which creates a more direct feel according to Mercedes-AMG. Adaptive adjustable dampers with two pressure limiting valves are more precise versus the standard EQE.

The upgrades, working along with AMG Dynamic Select drive modes, allow the AMG EQE to sit just over a half-inch lower for better handling and aerodynamics. Standard rear-axle steering also helps with handling and stability, and various drive modes can limit power to make the EQE easier to manage in dicey situations. For example, in Slippery mode, you'll only get 308 hp (230 kW) total from both motors. Bigger brakes with six-piston calipers and 16-inch discs up front help with stability, too.

All that performance does have an effect on range. Mercedes says the AMG EQE has a provisional WLTP range of 276 to 322 miles, considerably less than the 410-mile figure quoted for the standard model. It can fast-charge up to 170 kW, reclaiming 112 miles of range in 15 minutes. The AMG EQE's minor exterior changes also factor into range, finding a balance of aggression and downforce with minimal aerodynamic penalties. Aside from the black-panel grille with vertical bars and AMG badging, you'll find a black front splitter with tweaked fascia vents, black lower side panels, a rear diffuser, new wheels, and a small decklid spoiler.

Inside you'll find expected AMG upgrades in the form of sport seats, a new steering wheel with a flat bottom, and dark surfaces with contrasting red trim. The cabin-spanning Hyperscreen is still an option, and of course you'll find AMG-specific functions in the MBUX system. You'll also find AMG-specific sounds inside the cabin, designed to evoke driving excitement. A special set of artificial sounds literally called the AMG Sound Experience will change depending on the driving mode selected, and there's even a dedicated sound when using the Race Start mode.

Mercedes isn't ready to talk pricing or availability at this point, but the AMG EQE will be sold in the United States and in other markets around the world.