So, you love cars? We do as well, and we're supremely grateful to all Motor1.com readers for visiting our digital home and allowing us to make a living doing something we love. Hopefully, we can help return the favor.

Motorjobs.com is a fantastic resource for connecting car people with car jobs, featuring thousands of open positions in locations all around the globe. It's updated daily with new listings for virtually every facet of the automotive and related industries. We're talking engineering and electronics to marketing and sales, recruiting, logistics, and more. Browse by companies, employment type, positions, or search for a specific gig.

We can't list all 25,000 global jobs currently in the database, but we can share some interesting positions in the US that could be fun. Here are the top five automotive job postings we found for the week of October 22, in no particular order of coolness.

Location: New Castle, Delaware

It takes a creative eye, a bachelor's degree, and at least two years of experience in creative writing (or similar) to qualify for this gig, which includes developing a wide range of catchy written and visual content for the company. Knowing your way around a garage would help, and if you make the cut, the company lets you bring your dog to work.

Location: Los Angeles, California

This position calls for a person with a bachelor's degree and five years of experience in the retail or wholesale automotive fields. Volvo's job description says this person will "help cultivate information and communicate both internally to Volvo team and retailers," among many other things.

Location: New York, New York

If you have experience in the hospitality world with some automotive cred, you could be the new person introducing guests to the Genesis brand in New York. You'll wear many hats in this role, not to mention specific Genesis uniforms while serving as a brand ambassador to the company.

Location: Attleboro, Massachusetts

If you've been a boss in the automotive world and are ready to be a bigger boss, here's one for you. There isn't a specific mention of experience aside from having it, and you'll also need a master's degree at least. Be prepared to oversee global operations while working to grow the company as a top leader, among many other responsibilities.

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Go hands-on as a mechanic for CarMax. If you know cars and have experience fixing them, you can get your hands dirty on used cars in Indianapolis. You'll need various ASE Certifications as required by law, but aside from that, no specific time on the job or degrees are listed as requirements.