Subaru unveiled the hotter tS trim for its BRZ sports car back in July, but now we know the cost to drive one home. As expected, it's the most expensive example in the lineup with a starting price of $36,465. But all trim levels are up for 2024, and not by a small margin. Even the mandatory destination fee is more, pushing the least expensive BRZ to over $31,000.

Specifically, you'll pay $31,315 for the BRZ Premium. That includes a $1,120 destination fee (up from $1,020), and as a result, it's $1,700 more compared to 2023. You do get a bit more standard equipment, namely the automaker's EyeSight driver assist tech on cars with the six-speed stick. Actually, that's now the only way to shift a BRZ Premium, as Subaru no longer offers an automatic option for that trim.

Buyers wanting only two pedals must choose the BRZ Limited, starting at $34,765 for the six-speed automatic. The year-over-year price bump at this level is $950, though you can save some cash by selecting the Limited with a manual for $33,815. Coincidentally, that's the same price as last year's Limited automatic.

As previously mentioned, the range-topper is the new-for-2024 tS. It's only available with the manual transmission, and the $36,465 starting price gets you Brembo brakes, an STI-tuned suspension, 18-inch wheels with sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, and special badging. And since it's based on the Limited trim, it's modestly equipped with features like heated mirrors, leather-accented heated seats, and a banging stereo system, among others.

Trim Starting Price MSRP (with $1,120 Destination Fee) Subaru BRZ Premium 6MT $30,195 $31,315 Subaru BRZ Limited 6MT $32,695 $33,815 Subaru BRZ Limited 6AT $33,645 $34,765 Subaru BRZ tS 6MT $35,345 $36,465

Under the hood, all 2024 BRZ models still feature the 2.4-liter flat-four engine, naturally aspirated and pumping out 228 horsepower. You also get LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, a limited-slip rear differential, and an 8.0-inch center infotainment screen. The driver monitors everything through a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster.

Look for the 2024 BRZ to reach dealerships in early 2024.