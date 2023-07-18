The end of the road for one of the most recognizable sports cars of our generation is coming soon and you have until the end of July if you want to put an order. Dodge announces it has told its dealers to submit all orders for the 2023 Challenger – together with the 2023 Charger – by the end of this month. More importantly, the automaker also says the final vehicles will roll off the production line “no later than December 31” this year.

“For enthusiasts looking to order a Dodge Challenger or Charger, especially a high-horsepower model, such as the Scat Pack, SRT Hellcat or a special-edition model, it’s truly the last call for the ‘Last Call,’” Tim Kuniskis, Dodge CEO, says. “As we transition to an exciting, electrified muscle car future, we’re marking the end of an unforgettable era for Dodge, and time is running out for those who want to own a piece of it.”

Gallery: 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

51 Photos

The third-generation Challenger was launched in 2008, which makes it one of the oldest vehicles still on sale in the United States. While it retains its basic shape almost unchanged, the muscle car is vastly different from the original 2008 model with more powerful engines and more available technologies. The Charger, in turn, debuted in 2011 but shares many of its components with the previous-gen sedan, which was unveiled in 2006.

If you want to purchase a piece of Dodge’s history with the final Challenger and Charger models produced, you can check the Dodge Horsepower Locator, which provides information about the vehicles that are still available for ordering through the brand’s dealer network. You can still find anything from the entry-level SXT model to the recent special edition versions but we have the feeling the available cars will soon be all gone.

As for the future of its muscle car range, Dodge previewed what’s to come with the Charger Daytona SRT Concept. It’s an electric vehicle with retro design cues and extraordinary output figures – from the base 455-horsepower version to the 800-volt SRT Banshee models with more than 800 hp. The automaker says the first glimpse into its electrified future is already available at its dealers in the form of the Hornet R/T with a hybrid 288-hp powertrain and 32 miles of all-electric range.