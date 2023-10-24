Porsche began touring the GT4 e-Performance around the world last year. The electric sports car attended this year’s Rennsport Reunion 7 in California, where Porsche wrapped up its third and final dynamic event for the car in the US.

German Marco Seefried piloted the GT4 around WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where 91,000 Porsche fans assembled for the four-day event. Oliver Schwab, the project manager for the car’s tour, said the car was well received by fans.

Porsche launched the GT4 e-Performance in May 2022, setting off on a world tour to demonstrate its capabilities. The car publicly debuted at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and previews the next-gen 718 Cayman and Boxster.

The automaker announced last March that it would launch an all-electric version of the mid-engine model in 2025. The Boxster/Cayman duo will ride on the Premium Platform Electric architecture that it is co-developing with Audi. The next-gen 718 won’t share any parts with its ICE predecessor.

The GT4 e-Performance certainly offers impressive performance numbers. The car has a maximum output of 1,072 horsepower (800 kilowatts), borrowing many of its powertrain components from the Mission R concept revealed in 2021. In simulated racing, the car can deliver a steady 603 hp (450 kW) for 30 minutes, which equals the duration of a Carrera Cup race.

The EV features 900-volt technology that can take the car’s state of charge from five to 80 percent in 15 minutes. It also returned lap times on par with the 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup. Porsche based the Mission R and GT4 e-Performance on the 718 GT4 Clubsport model.

The GT4 e-Performance wasn’t the only car Porsche brought to the paddock. The Mission X Concept and the Porsche Vision 357 Speedster were also on display, and both are electric vehicles. The Mission X previews the type of electric hypercar that could follow the 959, Carrera GT, and 918 Spyder.

With the last of the GT4’s dynamic demonstrations in the bag in the US, we’re eager to see the next-generation car debut. Our spy photographers have already captured the electric Boxster testing in public with production headlights and mismatched body panels. The car’s 2025 launch isn’t that far away as we stare down the end of October 2023.