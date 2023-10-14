So, you love cars? So do we, and we're supremely grateful to all Motor1.com readers for visiting our digital home and allowing us to make a living doing something we love. Hopefully, we can help return the favor.

Motorjobs.com is a fantastic resource for connecting car people with car jobs, featuring thousands of open positions in locations all around the globe. It's updated daily with new listings for virtually every facet of the automotive and related industries. We're talking engineering and electronics to marketing and sales, recruiting, logistics, and more. Browse by companies, employment type, positions, or search for a specific gig.

We can't list them all, but this week we dug up some interesting positions in the US that cover a wide range of fields. Here are the top five automotive job postings we found for the week of October 15, in no particular order of coolness.

Location: Clarksville, Indiana

No prior experience is necessary for this hands-on job, refurbishing commercial truck wheels. Goodyear will train individuals, though manufacturing experience including shot blasting and painting may help get your foot in the door.

Location: Sealy, Texas

Three years of experience in calibrations is needed for this role at the Texas-based tuning shop. Some teaching experience is preferred, and being Hennessey, you should probably know a thing or two about the world of big horsepower.

Location: Manhattan Beach, California

A bachelor's degree is required for this artistic-focused role at Fisker, working with a team to create interiors for future vehicles. You'll need some skill working with 2D/3D digital software suites and an eye for detail.

Location: Auburn Hills, Michigan

What is an innovation planning manager? In short, this role will help create and guide the development of future Jeep vehicles. That's the very basic definition; you'll want to peruse the job description for details but this isn't an entry-level gig. Jeep asks for at least eight years of experience in any number of fields, ranging from product planning to engineering.

Location: Camden, New Jersey

This position is entry-level, and it's an internship that pays. It's open to college students planning to pursue a master's degree in fields that relate to an advertising career, and it runs for one year.