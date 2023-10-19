The Rimac Nevera is the fastest car we’ve ever driven. Only 150 units of the all-electric hypercar will be made and it turns out paying around $2.1 million at the current exchange rates doesn’t only bring phenomenal performance. If you drive your Nevera in Europe, you’ll also receive free charging for the first eight years of ownership.

The Croatian manufacturer announced a new partnership with Ionity, which is one of the Old Continent’s largest operators of EV charging stations. According to the new agreement between the two companies, those who buy a Revera will receive eight years of unlimited and free charging at all Ionity stations across 24 countries in Europe.

As a reminder, the zero-emissions hypercar has a range of up to 304 miles measured by the WLTP cycle thanks to its 120-kilowatt-hour battery pack. EPA in the United States lists the vehicle as having 287 miles of range. More impressively, it supports charging with up to 500 kilowatts, meaning that you can recharge from 0 to 80 percent within 25 minutes if you use one of Ionity’s 350-kW Halo chargers.

“When people think of Rimac, they think of the record-breaking performance that the Nevera delivers, as well as the groundbreaking technologies at the heart of the company. Yet, the Nevera was primarily developed as a hyper GT, rather than a track-focused car – it is a user-friendly hypercar. The collaboration with Ionity allows us to take this experience to the next level,” Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of Rimac, comments.

In addition to providing free access to its network of charging stations, Ionity will also install a charging station with six chargers at the Rimac Campus near Zagreb, which is currently under construction. It will be accessible to the public and visitors of the campus all day every day. Additional chargers will be installed at a later date following the initial launch of the site scheduled for next year.

As a final and unrelated note, Rimac also says it seeks to hire 50 employees for its paint shop in the Rimac Campus. Those people will join the existing team of 26 experts and will first complete a training process and learn how to work with the Nevera’s carbon fibers. With or without previous experience, the candidates will work in one of three categories in the painting process – preparation, painting, and polishing.