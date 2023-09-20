Volkswagen Group of America signed an agreement with Bugatti Rimac to be the division's importer and distributor in the United States. Sascha Doering, who is currently the chief operating officer of Bugatti America, expands his role to include Rimac.

This agreement actually happened during Monterey Car Week earlier in September, but VW only announced it now. They plan to create a dealer network for selling these high-end vehicles in the US.

Gallery: Volkswagen Group of America U.S. Distribution Deal With Bugatti Rimac

"For both the Bugatti and Rimac brands, the U.S. is the strongest single market in the world, so it’s important that we curate a sales and ownership experience befitting the extraordinary cars that we’re delivering to customers," said Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac.

Volkswagen Group of America formerly handled Bugatti distribution in the US. This changed with the forming of the Bugatti Rimac joint venture.

The Bugatti Rimac joint venture formed in 2021. The company's headquarters are in Croatia. Bugatti production continues to take place in Molsheim, France. Porsche owns 45 percent of the company and 24 percent of Rimac alone.

Rimac has delivered at least three Neveras in the United States. The first one was Gunpowder Gray with a pearlescent finish. Its wheels were the shade Gunmetal Infinitus. Inside, the car had Alcantara with green highlights.

Rimac's Chief Technology Officer Emilio Scervo told Motor1.com Managing Editor Jeff Perez that the company wanted future models to weigh less than current ones. "Thinking about a track version [of the Nevera], definitely what we should be working on is making it lighter," Scervo said. "And some other tweaks to deliver stiffness, to make the car more connected to the driver."

Bugatti also has a new model deep into development. The company plans to premiere it in 2024 and begin deliveries in 2025. Company boss Mate Rimac describes it as a "hypercar rearranged as a hybrid." He also called the combustion engine portion "totally bonkers." Allegedly, wealthy potential owners have gotten a glimpse of the car.

