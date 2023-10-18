Hyundai is joining the celebrations for Disney’s 100th anniversary with a new special edition model. After making its first appearance as a concept at the 2023 New York Auto Show, the Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition arrived as a production model during Dancing with the Stars.

The electric hatchback is the result of the partnership between the South Korean automaker and Walt Disney. Some of the exclusive touches the car receives include a Gravity Gold matte exterior finish, wheels that draw inspiration from the world of Disney, Disney100 exterior badging and seat logos, Disney-inspired front and rear door trim strip, and a Disney-themed welcome screen upon turning the car on.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition

4 Photos

Comparing the production model with the concept from earlier this year, we find one major absence, though. The Disney100 Platinum Concept had lamp screens that created sparkle animations across the headlights and taillights and that feature is missing in the production version. The concept also had additional "pixie dust" etched into the moonroof and, synchronized interior lights delivered a special light show with multiple colors.

The limited-production vehicle is set to go on sale in early 2024 and Hyundai plans to assemble just 1,000 units of it. The car is part of Hyundai's extensive 360-degree integrated marketing campaign, which includes advertising, experiential events, new content, and merchandising, all designed to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary. Disney100 is a year-long celebration that will provide fans and families of all ages with the opportunity to relive their cherished Disney memories and create new heartwarming stories, the two companies say.

“Disney’s collaboration with Hyundai on the Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition demonstrates the close, creative partnership between our two brands,” Andrew Messina, SVP of Sales at Disney, comments. “As we celebrate 100 years of The Walt Disney Company, we continue to showcase our power as a leader in live content and how brands can be a part of something wonderful alongside us.”

As a final note, Hyundai is currently working on a refreshed version of the Ioniq 5. The first spy photos from August showed minimal visual revisions to the outside. We don’t know whether the appearance upgrades will be complemented by enhancements under the skin, but it seems likely that the current range of battery options will remain unchanged. In July, Hyundai also unveiled the performance Ioniq 5 N.