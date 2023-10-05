So, you love cars? So do we, and we're supremely grateful to all Motor1.com readers for visiting our digital home and allowing us to make a living doing something we love. Hopefully, we can help return the favor.

Motorjobs.com is a fantastic resource for connecting car people with car jobs, featuring thousands of open positions in locations all around the globe. It's updated daily with new listings for virtually every facet of the automotive and related industries. We're talking engineering and electronics to marketing and sales, recruiting, logistics, and more. Browse by companies, employment type, positions, or search for a specific gig.

We can't list them all, but this week we dug up some interesting positions in the US that cover a wide range of fields. Here are the top five automotive job postings we found for the week of October 2, in no particular order of coolness.

Location: Bowling Green, Kentucky

If you know cars, hold a bachelor's degree, and have at least seven years of experience with museums, this could be a very cool job. It's a leadership position that comes with a broad range of responsibilities, but such is life at a museum with over 75,000 items in its collection.

Location: Portland, Oregon

This position will lead the design and execution of 3D software development, among other things. JLR seeks someone with at least three years of experience in the 3D software world, preferably with a bachelor's degree but equivalent experience could suffice.

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Here's one for all the outgoing auto buffs who love to plan events. You'll need a bachelor's degree and at least eight years of experience in a corporate or agency environment, but if you do, you could be Porsche's next PR guru for a variety of media-focused events.

Location: Hawthorne, California

According to Tesla's job description, the Studio Integration Engineer will "consolidate engineering, regulatory, manufacturing, and tooling inputs to support styling and design development." The focus is on mechanical engineering, starting with the concept stage through to product launch. At least two years of experience are among the requirements for applicants.

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Bring your creativity with art and digital design to the dealership level with this gig. You'll be responsible for artistic leadership, guiding a team of designers while reporting to the creative director. Come prepared with a portfolio of work and at least two years of prior experience as an art director.