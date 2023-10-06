The 2024 Subaru WRX TR just debuted as a more aggressive version of the brand's sport sedan. But, it's missing something. Leaked images from Australia show the model with a big wing on the rear deck, but the aerodynamic device is absent from the official photos from the premiere. Here's why.

"In the USA, the rear wing has always been associated with the WRX STI and has only ever been offered on it," Todd Hill, Subaru USA spokesperson, told Motor1.com. "In other markets, the large wing has been offered on WRX models as well."

Gallery: 2024 Subaru WRX TR

5 Photos

He confirmed other markets are getting the WRX TR with the wing but wasn't able to say which ones. We have to wait for other regions to announce their own version of the model. At the time of this story's publication, Subaru hasn't debuted the vehicle outside the United States.

Traditionally, Subaru didn't put tall wings on the WRX in the US. "We didn’t want to muddy the waters between the WRX and STI," Hill said. However, the STI model is now dead.

If Subaru is producing the wing for some regions, it seems at least possible the company could sell the part in the US as a dealer accessory. There's no official sign of that happening, though.

Subaru WRX S4 tS NBR Challenge Subaru Impreza WRX UK300

There have been examples of the WRX with a tall rear wing outside the US. For example, the WRX S4 tS NBR Challenge Package added a more aggressive suspension setup with adjustable front dampers.

Subaru and ProDrive worked on the WRX UK300 in 2001 that featured an appearance more like the World Rally Championship vehicle from that time.

The 2024 Subaru WRX TR features stiffer springs, revised damping rates, and a re-tuned steering rack. It rides on 245/35 R19 Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires. Up front, there are six-piston calipers with 13.39-inch rotors. The back end uses two-piston stoppers and 12.83-inch discs. The brake master cylinder is bigger, too.

The engine is the same as other WRX variants. The turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer four-cylinder makes 271 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is the only gearbox available.

Inside, there are Recaro seats with black and gray Ultrasuede upholstery. The driver's chair is eight-way power adjustable.