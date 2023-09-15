Alfa Romeo won't introduce its B-segment crossover until next year but someone eager to show off the sub-Tonale model posted surprisingly revealing images a few days ago. While we couldn't share those leaked photos due to legal concerns, we now have something even better. We've turned those grainy photos into high-resolution renderings. Consequently, this is the best (unofficial) look yet at the new entry-level model from the fabled Italian marque.

Much like the Volkswagen Group, Alfa Romeo's parent company Stellantis has mastered the art of repurposing the same platform for multiple models. It's safe to say the yet-to-be-named small crossover is going to look vastly different than the mechanically related Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600 when it debuts in 2024.

2024 Alfa Romeo small crossover rendering by Motor1.com

9 Photos

How big is it going to be? The new subcompact model from Alfa Romeo won't stray away too far from the Avenger and 600. The former is 160.8 inches (4084 millimeters) long while the latter is a tad bigger, at 164.2 in (4171 mm). They're both about 70 in (1780 mm) wide and 60 in (1520 mm) tall while sharing nearly identical wheelbases of about 101 in (2560 mm).

Knowing Stellantis' modus operandi, it'll likely promote the purely electric version but there should be a mild-hybrid gasoline model to echo the other two crossovers. The zero-emission Avenger and 600 share a front-mounted electric motor good for 154 horsepower that gets its juice from a 54-kWh battery. With the pack fully charged, both will do 249 miles (400 kilometers) in the WLTP combined cycle. Jeep has shown a dual-motor Avenger 4x4 Concept but it's unclear whether a production version is planned.

Those who would rather have these small crossovers with an internal combustion engine should know the Avenger is offered with a turbocharged, three-cylinder gasoline unit. The 1.2-liter mild-hybrid is good for a mighty 100 hp and comes linked to a six-speed manual gearbox in the Jeep version. Naturally, the ICE will be the cheapest way to get behind the wheel.

As with the Avenger and 600, the equivalent Alfa Romeo model will be assembled in Poland at Stellantis' Tychy factory. The name remains a mystery, although it won't be Brennero as previously believed. Some say it'll revive the "Arna" moniker used in the mid-1980s for a hatchback. The designation represented an acronym (Alfa Romeo Nissan Autoveicoli, meaning Alfa Romeo Nissan motor vehicles) since the car was built by the Alfa Romeo Nissan Autoveicoli S.p.A. joint venture.