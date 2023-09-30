The Cadillac Escalade is an emblem of American style with impressive performance and an imposing presence. However, some people yearn for it to make a bolder statement. To address those wants, Larte Design introduced the Esthete kit to upgrade the current generation Escalade.

The Esthete kit starts with a subtly modified hood that adds to the imposing profile of the Escalade. It's offset by Larte Design's distinctive radiator grille featuring large intakes and the Larte shield logo. LED panels are integrated into the front bumper, adding a sporty edge and aerodynamic features to the massive, seemingly verticle front visage.

Gallery: Larte Design Cadillac Escalade Widebody

8 Photos

Wheel arch extensions subtly enhance the Cadillac SUV's dimensions while maintaining a sense of grandeur. Accompanied by a distinctive rear diffuser and paired exhaust tips, the Esthete body kit seamlessly integrates with the Escalade's LED taillights.

The Larte Design upgrade also includes a roof spoiler, carbon moldings for doors and mirror housings, and distinctive 24-inch forged wheels. It's available for both standard-length Escalade and the Escalade ESV built from the 2021 model year onward. Buyers can select a kit made from a composite based on basalt fiber, which starts at approximately $27,400 (25,900 euros), or the premium carbon version for around $39,200 (37,000 euros).

Owners of the Escalade V-Sport equipped with the more potent 6.2-liter supercharged V8 can opt for a specialized Esthete tuning kit. Compatible with the sports version, the kit's individual components can be purchased separately, allowing customization based on personal preferences.

Headquartered in Germany with an office in California, Larte Design develops unique body kits that provide premium style with elegant aggressiveness. In addition to the Escalade, it produces kits for high-end vehicles like the Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Maserati Levante, as well as cars from BMW and the Tesla Model S.

The current generation Cadillac Escalade went on sale as a 2021 model and remains the automaker's most popular model. It offers features like GM's Super Cruise and can be equipped with a 682 horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. In addition to the gasoline-powered models, an all-electric Escalade IQ is set to debut in 2025.