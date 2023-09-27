Retaining its title as the cheapest new car sold in the US, the Nissan Versa enters the 2024 model year priced at $17,225, including $1,095 for destination charges. For that money, the Versa offers class-cleading front headroom and legroom as well as a five-speed manual transmission.

In total, the Versa is up only $400 over the 2023 model and includes Nissan's Safety Shield 360 as standard equipment. The comprehensive package of driver assists and safety technology includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, and high beam assist as standard equipment. Features like blind spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert are available as options, as is Nissan's Intelligent Cruise Control, which makes highway driving more convenient.

Refreshed for the 2023 model year, the Versa remains largely unchanged for 2024. The updates included a redesigned front fascia and grille, new 17-inch alloy wheels for the Versa SR, and a new paint color called Gray Sky Pearl. It also included the availability of a new S Plus package that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, which costs $1,190 for the coming model year.

In addition to the base Versa S with a five-speed manual transmission, buyers can opt for the Xtronic CVT, which starts at $18,895. The mid-level Versa SV starts at $20,515 and adds a center console with an armrest and a wireless phone charging pad as standard equipment. The top-line SR gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Intelligent Cruise Control, automatic climate control, and connectivity services as standard equipment and starts at $21,235.

Trim Base Price MSRP (With $1,095 Destination Fee) Versa S (5-speed manual) $16,130 $17,225 Versa S (Xtronic CVT) $17,800 $18,895 Versa SV $19,420 $20,515 Versa SR $20,140 $21,235

The Versa itself is on a death watch as Nissan is reportedly giving it the boot after the 2025 model year. It's expected to depart with the Altima, leaving the Sentra as the lone gasoline-powered survivor in the automaker's sedan lineup. In 2022, the Versa only sold 13,396 units before rebounding in 2023.