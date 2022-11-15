Listen to this article

The pricing for the 2023 Nissan Versa is now out ahead of its arrival in dealers in December. The newly and heavily updated sedan was announced in October, with various upgrades and changes to keep the nameplate fresh in the competitive market.

The base 2023 Versa S trim with 5-speed manual gearbox is priced at $15,730, while the one equipped with Xtronic CVT goes for $17,400. Meanwhile, the mid-variant Versa SV has a sticker price of $19,020. The top-spec Versa SR commands an asking price of $19,720.

All the above prices are exclusive of the applicable tax, title, license fees, and destination charges. Destination and handling are valued at $1,095.

A huge chunk of the upgrade goes to the exterior where the Versa receives a new front fascia. The V-Motion grille has been widened and redesigned, with chrome accents decorating the edge of the grille underneath the lights. Nissan also tweaked the lower bumper and slapped its updated minimalist badge with a flatter design.

While the S trim doesn't get much of the upgrades inside, a new S Plus package will be on offer, adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The mid-level Versa SV trim has a center console with an armrest, a wireless phone charging pad, and a new Chambray interior color. The top-of-the-ling SR gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Intelligent Cruise Control, automatic climate control, and connectivity services.

A new Gray Sky Pearl paint option is also available on the SV and SR models, while the SR receives a new 17-inch wheel design.

Standard across the Versa range is Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Automatic Braking, and High Beam Assist, while Blind Spot Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are available as options.

The 2023 Nissan Versa will reach dealers on December 21.