The Nissan Versa will roll into 2023 with a few changes. The automaker has revised the car’s grille, added a new trim package, and introduced a fresh exterior color. The updated model goes on sale later this fall.

The most significant change coming to the car is the new front fascia. Nissan’s V-Motion grille is wider, with chrome accents extending underneath the headlights. It loses the chrome accent that corralled the badge from the rest of the fascia. Nissan tweaked the lower bumper on the SR and added its new minimalistic brand badges to the exterior.

The Versa will be available in three trims when it goes on sale: S, SV, and SR. The S doesn’t receive direct upgrades for 2023, but Nissan will offer a new S Plus package. This adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Standard Versa S features include a 7.0-inch touchscreen display, three USB ports, and remote keyless entry.

New to the mid-level SV trim is a center console with an armrest, a wireless phone charging pad, and a new Chambray interior color. The SR receives the console and armrest, but Nissan also adds an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Intelligent Cruise Control, automatic climate control, and connectivity services. Nissan will offer a new Gray Sky Pearl paint on the SV and SR models, while the SR receives a new 17-inch wheel design.

The Versa line will continue to come with a suite of safety features, with standard equipment including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, high beam assist, rear automatic braking, and lane departure warning. Available safety features include rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot warning.

Powering the Versa is Nissan’s 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine. It receives no updates for 2023, continuing to make the same 122 horsepower (90 kilowatts) and 114 pound-feet (154 Newton-meters) of torque. The entry-level S trim comes standard with a five-speed manual transmission. Nissan’s Xtronic continuously variable transmission is optional on the S but standard on the SV and SR.

Nissan said it would release pricing information close to the car’s on-sale date this fall. Winter arrives on December 21, so Nissan has time to get the car to dealers. The 2022 Versa S starts at $20,085 (the price includes the $1,095 destination charge). Everything is getting more expensive, so we expect the Versa’s price to creep upward. The car will make its public debut at the Miami Auto Show that starts this weekend.