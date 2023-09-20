Bentley’s bespoke Mulliner division has inspired the creation of a new six-in-one tricycle for kids. The trike features design details often found on Bentley’s customized Mulliner models, providing children with a premium riding experience.

The Mulliner trike features White Sand paint straight from company’s color palette. A five-point harness with magnetic buckles secures the child in the newly designed seat that has soft inserts. The chair features Mulliner’s diamond-in-diamond handmade quilting and the Bentley badge stitched on the headrest.

The Mulliner touches continue with the air-pumped wheels. They have the brand’s self-leveling wheel center cap that keeps the Bentley “B” badge upright and motionless. The trike also has a chrome badge on the front of the frame, a diamond-in-diamond handle bag, and anti-slide metal pedals.

Bentley designed the trike to grow alongside your child, and it’s suitable for kids aged six months to 5 years with a seat that rotates and reclines. It has a retractable sun canopy, a rear storage basket, a detachable handle, and a footrest.

The new trike is just the latest creation from the manufacturer’s busy bespoke Mulliner division. The automaker has increased efforts to showcase Mulliner’s broad customization options over the last few years, going as far as creating specially commissioned models for dealers.

Since 2020, Bentley has seen demand double for Mulliner’s special paint finishes. Personal orders from the bespoke service have tripled. The automaker ended 2022 with a record number of sales, the Bentayga outselling every other model in the Bentley lineup.

Last month, the company strengthened its sales leader by launching the Bentayga EWB Mulliner as its new flagship model. It features deep-pile, 100-percent wool floor mats, Mulliner Harmony Diamond Quilt leather upholstery, Mulliner embroidered in the seats, and the division’s distinct “Double Diamond” front grille.

The Bentley Mulliner Tricycle isn’t as expensive as the brand’s vehicles. It costs $737.39 and is available to purchase now from its online shop. The automaker also offers a cheaper non-Mulliner trike staring at $681.62. It’s available in seven colors, unlike the Mulliner model.

Bentley isn’t the first automaker to make interesting products for kids. Bugatti famously offers the Baby II, a three-quarter scale EV for kids and adults. Others have dabbled with car seats and strollers, like Porsche and Mercedes-AMG.