Back in 2018, Mercedes collaborated with Hartan to design a line of baby strollers. Apparently, it was successful because now Mercedes is introducing a new AMG-branded one that’ll join a revised lineup of Avantgarde stroller models. They’ll be available this year and next.

The new AMG stroller has been wholly reworked over the previous model, and it’ll now be available in two different designs. The stroller features large wheels, a capable suspension, a parking brake, a height-adjustable push handle, a five-point safety harness, and shoulder pads for maximum comfort. The AMG stroller is also compact, measuring 69 by 58.5 by 21 centimeters (27.2 by 23 by 8.2 inches). The seat is reversible, allowing the child to face the world, or have the child face the parents pushing the stroller, and it can also recline.

The AMG super sports stroller is set apart by its rims, which match the original AMG cross-spoke rims. However, Mercedes goes one step further with the seat covers, available in either black or graphite, that also match those in its AMG models. If the standard setup isn’t enough, there are accessories. There’s a carrycot, which matches the stroller's design, with a Softline climatic mattress, extended lying surface, and floor ventilation. Also available is an AMG-branded changing bag.

The two AMG-style strollers join a revised Avantgarde lineup. Mercedes and Hartan upgraded the series with new, color-trimmed chassis, Dessin material, a magnetically closable seatbelt system, and double fold-out sun visor. Like the AMG-branded strollers, the Avantgarde lineup has a host of accessories like a sunshade, footmuff, and nappy bag. One advantage of the Mercedes and Hartancarriages is the aluminum construction, which gives the stroller an 8.9-kilogram (19.6 lbs) weight. The seat weighs just 4.1 kg (9 lbs). It’d be the perfect addition to a new Mercedes-AMG model.